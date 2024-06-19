Rakhee Gulzar's Comeback Bengali Film 'Amar Boss' To Release During Christmas

The film, which marks veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar’s return to Bengali cinema, will be released around Christmas this year. The film directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee received an uncut UA certificate from the censor board recently. ‘Aamar Boss’ was initially slated for a June release. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, its release was postponed. Despite the delay in its release date, the film remains highly anticipated because of its unique storytelling approach.