After working in ‘Roohi’, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share the screen once again. The duo is set to star in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi.’ Recently, the makers unveiled the new release date of the film. This new update about the film got the fans talking about this upcoming flick. While the buzz around the film keeps getting higher with each passing day, the makers have now upped the ante. They have released a new poster of the film.
Taking to their Instagram, Dharma Productions unveiled the new poster of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi.’ The poster shows Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor with their backs to the camera. They are in sports jerseys and are cheering for India at what looks like a stadium. The poster also introduces the audience to their characters. Rao will be playing the role of Mahendra, while Kapoor will be playing the role of Mahima.
Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “It's time to chase your dream! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31st, 2024! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @rajkummar_rao @janhvikapoor @sharanssharma @mehrotranikhil @somenmishra @zeestudiosofficial @sonymusicindia.” Take a look at the poster here.
The poster has fetched over 9K likes. Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “Can't wait for this movie.” A second fan wrote, “When you launch new movie poster, we get goosebumps… Mr and Mrs Mahi will be so good.” A third fan commented, “Waiting to see.”
Directed by Sharan Sharma, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has been produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The film has been written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. It is set to release in theatres on May 31.