After working in ‘Roohi’, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share the screen once again. The duo is set to star in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi.’ Recently, the makers unveiled the new release date of the film. This new update about the film got the fans talking about this upcoming flick. While the buzz around the film keeps getting higher with each passing day, the makers have now upped the ante. They have released a new poster of the film.