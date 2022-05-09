Monday, May 09, 2022
Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor Starrer Cricket Drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' Goes On Floors

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' reunites 'Roohi' (2021) co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Updated: 09 May 2022 1:34 pm

Filming on cricket drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' has started, production house Dharma Productions announced Monday. The movie reunites 'Roohi' (2021) co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

"The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!" a tweet shared by the production banner read.

Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi,' whose tagline reads: "No dream is ever chased alone."

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' starring Kapoor in the title role.

Sharma has collaborated with his 'Gunjan Saxena' co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project.

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.

The production banner announced 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' in November.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.

[With Inputs From PTI]

