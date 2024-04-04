Art & Entertainment

Radio Ga-Ga: Armaan Malik To Make Radio Debut; Promises Stellar Lineup Of Guests

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, is making his radio debut with the show titled ‘Only Just Begun’.

Advertisement

Instagram
Armaan Malik Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, is making his radio debut with the show titled ‘Only Just Begun’.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, is making his radio debut with the show titled ‘Only Just Begun’.

The show promises a stellar lineup of guests, both nationally and internationally acclaimed from the music industry.

Over a six-week global rollout, Armaan candidly discusses his musical journey, vision and passion alongside esteemed guests.

Talking about his radio debut, Armaan said: “I'm absolutely elated to introduce 'Only Just Begun Radio', my inaugural radio show. It's been an incredible journey curating and sharing meaningful conversations with talented musicians, both from India and beyond.”

Advertisement

“ 'Only Just Begun Radio' serves as a safe space for these guests to candidly share their stories, and how their journeys have intertwined with mine in profound ways. More than just a radio show, we aspire to unveil the compelling stories behind everyone’s favourite artists and their melodies, offering listeners an authentic and immersive audio experience like no other,” he added.

The show will be released on Apple Music worldwide on April 5.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Armaan lent his voice to ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ for ‘Patna Shuklla’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony