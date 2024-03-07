Radhika Merchant Dishes On Extravagant Pre-Wedding Celebration, Acknowledges It's 'A Privilege Few People Experience'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat garnered attention not just in India but it ended up being international news. In an interview with Vogue US, the couple dished out some moments from their festive bash and shared the unique experience of the celebration.
The entire three-day event reportedly cost the Ambanis a whopping Rs 1250 crores. And the bride-to-be understands that this isn’t an opportunity everyone can experience. “I recognize that this is a privilege few people experience, and I truly feel blessed,” she said in the interview. “I hope that our wedding will bring global attention to Vantara, the largest animal rehabilitation center in the world, a project that my husband and I hold very close in our hearts.” The wedding is set to take place in July this year.
The first day itself, more than 1,500 guests arrived in the city to make the most of the celebration. And on the second day, there was a luncheon organized on the grounds of Vantara. Shedding light on the same, Radhika revealed, “We went to great lengths to accommodate our 1,500 guests, complete with an audio-guide system to ensure that everyone could connect with the animals that have been given a new lease on life here.”
The weekend event was attended by well-known personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Rapur, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan, Mark Zuckerburg, Bill Gates, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, Pritam, Diljit Dosanjh, MS Dhoni, Trent Boult, Rihanna, Akon, and many more.
Radhika and Anant Ambani dated for many years before they decided to tie the knot. “That first meeting (in 2017) just sparked something special between us, and it wasn’t long before we started dating.” In 2023, Anant proposed to Radhika at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.