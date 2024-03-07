Radhika Merchant Dishes On Extravagant Pre-Wedding Celebration, Acknowledges It's 'A Privilege Few People Experience'

The first day itself, more than 1,500 guests arrived in the city to make the most of the celebration. And on the second day, there was a luncheon organized on the grounds of Vantara. Shedding light on the same, Radhika revealed, “We went to great lengths to accommodate our 1,500 guests, complete with an audio-guide system to ensure that everyone could connect with the animals that have been given a new lease on life here.”