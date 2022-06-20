Radhika Apte-Vikrant Massey's 'Belagaam' From 'Forensic' Is An Unusual Mika Singh Song

Singer Mika Singh usually means catchy songs. But for the newly released 'Belagaam' for the upcoming film 'Forensic', composer duo Amol-Abhishek overturned the notion.

The musical duo brought Singh on board to croon their track 'Belagaam' along with Nikhita Gandhi, the song lends an atmospheric vibe to the movie. Singh uses his perfectly baritone voice to add depth to the number whereas Gandhi adds to the mood of the number.

Talking about the track, Singh says: "I enjoy singing songs that are off the beaten path for me. This one was a number that I deeply enjoyed for that reason."

The song traces how Radhika Apte, who is investigating a murder case, faces a roadblock in the midst of an investigation.

Gandhi adds: "This is an unusual song that thrives on its moodiness. The lyrics by Abhishek are carefully worded. A lot of the energy comes from the composition. It was a wonderful experience collaborating with Amol, Abhishek, and Mika."

The film is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, who've pushed the envelope in the thriller genre with this offering, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte.

Producer Deepak Mukut adds: "Music is quite an integral part of the narrative for any film, and for a film like Forensic, we needed a song that would add to its narrative and not feel out of place. 'Belagaam' does just that.

"Amol-Abhishek have created a beautiful melody whereas Mika and Nikita have taken the song to another level with their voices."

'Forensic' is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film also stars Prachi Desai along with Apte and Massey.

It drops on Zee5 on June 24.

[With Inputs from IANS]