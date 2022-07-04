Monday, Jul 04, 2022
R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Gets Rajinikanth's Thumbs Up

The film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' featuring actor R Madhavan released in cinemas on July 1. It traces the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 8:40 pm

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday lauded actor R Madhavan's just-released film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', saying everybody in general and youngsters, in particular, must watch it.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth tweeted in Tamil, saying,"'Rocketry' - A film that everybody must watch, especially youngsters."

He said that Madhavan had very realistically portrayed the history of Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, who, for the sake of the country's space research development, had undergone several hardships and made sacrifices.

"Madhavan, in his debut as director, has through his realistic acting and filmmaking proved that he is among the finest directors," Rajinikanth said and added, "My heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Madhavan for giving a film like this."

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of an espionage scandal. The biographical drama, which was shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Hindi, Tamil and English, unveils the truth behind the mystery.

Madhavan, who plays Narayanan in the film, has directed, produced and written it.

[With Inputs From IANS]

