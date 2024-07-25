Art & Entertainment

R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report

R Madhavan has reportedly bought the property in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 17.5 crore.

R Madhavan
R Madhavan buys new property Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor R Madhavan has become the owner of a new apartment. The handsome hunk has reportedly bought a lavish property in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor bought the property for Rs 17.5 crore. It is said to have come with 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and two parking spaces.

The residential property is situated in Signia Pearl, with 4 and 5 BHK apartments. It has state-of-the-art facilities, sophisticated amenities and ambience. According to Square Yards, the sale deed was finalized on July 22, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

On the work front, R Madhavan turned director with 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. It won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Awards for the portrayal of ISRO spy case. Madhavan will play the lead in S. Sashikanth's debut film 'Test', which also features Nayanthara and Siddharth.

In addition to this, Madhavan, 54, has also signed two movies produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment. One is a family drama directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, which is set in London, and another is a biopic about Indian engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, which is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar.

The actor will also be seen in the lead role in Rajesh Touchriver's biopic of Chempakaraman Pillai, and will play a supporting role in Karan Singh Tyagi's biopic of C. Sankaran Nair. He also has Swati Singha's science-fiction film, 'G' in his kitty.

Recently, he surprised everyone with his incredible 21-day weight loss after gaining weight for his directorial debut. He took to his Instagram handle to share his successful body transformation journey. Madhavan shared a glimpse into his fitness regimen and diet that he followed to shed weight.

