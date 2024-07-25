R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report

Actor R Madhavan has become the owner of a new apartment. The handsome hunk has reportedly bought a lavish property in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor bought the property for Rs 17.5 crore. It is said to have come with 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and two parking spaces.