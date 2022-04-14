Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film ‘James’ Finally Hits OTT

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died of a sudden cardiac arrest in November last year.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film ‘James’ Finally Hits OTT
Puneeth Rajkumar Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 10:49 am

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’, is all set to stream on SonyLIV from today, April 14. With this film, SonyLIV is stepping into Kannada content as well.

Talking on the occasion, Ashish Golwalkar, Head Content, SonyLIV said, "It is an honour to be associated with 'James', which not only has gripping performances but is also a testament to the outstanding and multifaceted journey of Puneeth Rajkumar on celluloid,” The Hans India reported.

Related stories

Puneeth Rajkumar's Life Story To Be Taught In Karnataka Schools

'KGF' Actor Yash Pens A Heartfelt Note For Puneeth Rajkumar On His Birth Anniversary

Puneeth Rajkumar's 'James' Released: Fans Celebrate The Late Actor's Film

Talking about Rajkumar, he added that this film will help his fans connect with the late superstar. “He was a true genius, and we are proud to be able to bring his last feature film to his fans everywhere and help them connect with their beloved superstar. It will also boost our regional library, adding to our aim of bringing quality content that resonates with people from all parts of the country,” he said.

The film is helmed and written by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. It also features actress Priya Anand opposite Rajkumar.

Talking about directing the actor, Kumar said, “Directing Puneeth is a dream that only the fortunate can turn into a reality. I consider myself extremely privileged to have gotten this opportunity. I had envisioned the film with Puneeth in mind, and it was an absolute honour to have him play James. By bringing the movie on SonyLIV, the platform is paying fitting tribute to the legendary personality that he was."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Puneeth Rajkumar Kannada Kannada Cinema Actor/Actress Death James Movie Priya Anand SonyLIV Puneeth Rajkumar Priya Anand Kishore Pathikonda Chethan Kumar Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Roanuz Redefining Sports-Tech From Cricket, To Football And Even Kabaddi

Roanuz Redefining Sports-Tech From Cricket, To Football And Even Kabaddi

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India