Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film ‘James’ Finally Hits OTT

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’, is all set to stream on SonyLIV from today, April 14. With this film, SonyLIV is stepping into Kannada content as well.

Talking on the occasion, Ashish Golwalkar, Head Content, SonyLIV said, "It is an honour to be associated with 'James', which not only has gripping performances but is also a testament to the outstanding and multifaceted journey of Puneeth Rajkumar on celluloid,” The Hans India reported.

Talking about Rajkumar, he added that this film will help his fans connect with the late superstar. “He was a true genius, and we are proud to be able to bring his last feature film to his fans everywhere and help them connect with their beloved superstar. It will also boost our regional library, adding to our aim of bringing quality content that resonates with people from all parts of the country,” he said.

The film is helmed and written by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. It also features actress Priya Anand opposite Rajkumar.

Talking about directing the actor, Kumar said, “Directing Puneeth is a dream that only the fortunate can turn into a reality. I consider myself extremely privileged to have gotten this opportunity. I had envisioned the film with Puneeth in mind, and it was an absolute honour to have him play James. By bringing the movie on SonyLIV, the platform is paying fitting tribute to the legendary personality that he was."