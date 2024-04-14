Art & Entertainment

Production Begins On 'Peacemaker' Season 2

The season two of HBO Max series "Peacemaker", starring John Cena, has begun.

Collider.com
'Peacemaker' Season 2 Photo: Collider.com
DC Studios co-head James Gunn shared an update about the show on his official Instagram page on Saturday.

“Day 1 S2,” Gunn posted on Threads along with a photo of Peacemaker’s helmet.

Gunn also said he would "be directing some of the episodes" on the second season of "Peacemaker".

“But there are three other great directors joining me for the season,” he added.

"Peacemaker" was renewed for season two by streaming service HBO Max in 2022. The show is a spin-off to Gunn's 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad", in which Cena played the role of Christopher 'Peacemaker' Marks.

Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick also round out the cast of the series.

