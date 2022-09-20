Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Mohan To Play Female Lead In Dhanush-Starrer 'Captain Miller'

After getting Telugu actor Sundeep Kishen on board, the makers of director Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller' have announced that actress Priyanka Mohan would be playing the female lead of the film.

Priyanka Mohan
Priyanka Mohan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 5:26 pm

After getting Telugu actor Sundeep Kishen on board, the makers of director Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller' have announced that actress Priyanka Mohan would be playing the female lead of the film.
 

Sathya Jyothi Films, which is producing the film, tweeted: "We are glad to welcome the gorgeous and talented Priyanka Mohan on board for 'Captain Miller'."

Actress Priyanka Mohan, for her part, tweeted: "Elated to be part of this huge project and happy to be paired opposite Dhanush K. Raja sir, thanks to Arun Matheswaran sir and Sathya Jyothi Films. Looking forward for the shoot to start."

The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and dialogues by Madhan Karky. Cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Nagooran.

Captain Miller is a Period film set in the 1930s-1940s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Captain Miller is presented by Sathya Jyothi Films' T.G. Thyagarajan and is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

The film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth and is being directed by Arun Matheswaran, who shot to fame for his critically acclaimed movies like 'Rocky' and 'Saani Kaayidham'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Actors Telugu Cinema Sundeep Kishen Dhanush Arun Matheeswaran Captain Miller Priyanka Mohan Sathya Jyothi Films
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Banks That Disburse Loans Without Ascertaining Construction Status Can't Coerce Homebuyers For Recovery: Court

Banks That Disburse Loans Without Ascertaining Construction Status Can't Coerce Homebuyers For Recovery: Court