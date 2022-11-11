Priyanka Chopra Tells Police Official 'There’s Fear For Women In UP After 7 pm'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra, during her recent India visit after three years, traveled to Lucknow as a UNICEF ambassador and shared multiple photos from her visit and meeting students, parents, and police officials. In one such video, she can be seen speaking to police about the efforts being taken to make the state safer for women. She further says that since she grew up in Lucknow, she knows how scary it can get for women in the state, especially after 7 pm.

Addressing a policewoman, she said, “Toh aap mujhe ek baat bataiye, matlab ek UP jaise state mein, main bhi Lucknow mein pali badi hun… Matlab ek fear toh boht zyada hota hai khaas kar 7 baje ke baad (Please tell me something, in a state like UP, I have also grown-up in Lucknow… There is a lot of fear, especially after 7 pm.)”. In a similar video, the official can be seen telling Priyanka that she will show the data.

The rest of the video shows Priyanka touring the Woman Power Line (WPL) facility, from where Uttar Pradesh’s 24/7 phone line for women is operated. A part of her caption read, “The safety and security of women is an urgent need. We hear many stories from across India of violence and harassment against women and girls, everyday. There is a lot of work that needs to be done and that begins with the most basic… protection by law and order/police.”

The actor has now returned to Los Angeles and shared a photo with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka welcomed her daughter earlier this year via surrogacy.