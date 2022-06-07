Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Pictures with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa From Paris Go Viral

At an event in Paris, Priyanka Chopra can be seen bonding with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa.

Priyanka Chopra's Pictures with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa From Paris Go Viral
Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 5:11 pm

At a recent Bulgari event in Paris, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time with actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop Band Blackpink's Lisa. Jonas participated in an advertisement for the luxury company and shared a selfie with Hathaway and Lisa on Instagram on Monday, June 6. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Chopra was dressed in a sparkly gown, while Hathaway was dressed in yellow. Although Lisa's clothing was not visible in the selfie, other photos from the event revealed that she was dressed in yellow as well. Chopra was seen posing for photos, welcoming guests with a 'namaste,' and signing autographs in other videos from the event.

She gave Hathaway a couple of kisses on the cheek at the photocall before they posed next to one other and answered a few questions. In other videos, the three can be seen interacting with the visitors while sipping champagne. Hathaway may be heard saying, "I'm so happy to meet you."

Following the birth of her daughter Malta Marie Chopra Jonas, Chopra has only recently begun to resurface in public after a period of relative anonymity.

On a professional front, she was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections, where she played a supporting part. In the upcoming film 'It's All Coming Back to Me,' she will make her Hollywood debut as a leading lady. 'Jee Le Zaraa' will also mark her return to Bollywood.

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Speaks Up On Embracing Fatherhood

Priyanka Chopra Returns To 'Citadel' Sets After Welcoming Her Daughter Home

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Anne Hathaway Lisa Blackpink Bulgari Bulgari Event Paris Luxury Brand Celebrities Bulgari Event
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son