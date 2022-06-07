At a recent Bulgari event in Paris, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time with actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop Band Blackpink's Lisa. Jonas participated in an advertisement for the luxury company and shared a selfie with Hathaway and Lisa on Instagram on Monday, June 6.

Chopra was dressed in a sparkly gown, while Hathaway was dressed in yellow. Although Lisa's clothing was not visible in the selfie, other photos from the event revealed that she was dressed in yellow as well. Chopra was seen posing for photos, welcoming guests with a 'namaste,' and signing autographs in other videos from the event.

She gave Hathaway a couple of kisses on the cheek at the photocall before they posed next to one other and answered a few questions. In other videos, the three can be seen interacting with the visitors while sipping champagne. Hathaway may be heard saying, "I'm so happy to meet you."

Following the birth of her daughter Malta Marie Chopra Jonas, Chopra has only recently begun to resurface in public after a period of relative anonymity.

On a professional front, she was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections, where she played a supporting part. In the upcoming film 'It's All Coming Back to Me,' she will make her Hollywood debut as a leading lady. 'Jee Le Zaraa' will also mark her return to Bollywood.