Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently appeared in 'The Matrix Resurrections,' appears to have landed yet another anticipated film. 'Ending Things,' a Kevin Sullivan action film, will now star the actor with Anthony Mackie.

Anthony Mackie is most recognised for his roles as Sam Wilson and Falcon in Marvel films such as 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Ant-Man,' 'Captain America: Civil War,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' The film's core will apparently be along the lines of James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy 'True Lies.'

According to a report by Deadline, the possible storyline of the film would be: “A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.” No details have been shared about Chopra or Mackie's roles yet.

Chopra just wrapped filming of the Russo Brothers' Amazon thriller series 'Citadel.' She also has the romantic comedy 'Text For You,' directed by Jim Strouse, on her schedule. She will also work with Amazon Studios to develop a film on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, a former aide of late godman Osho Rajneesh. In Bollywood, the actor will star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa.'

Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised the world less than two weeks ago when they announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy. In a social media post, they wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The actor, who spent most of last year working, recently stated in an interview that she will now prioritise things based on their importance in her life. Talking about the pandemic, she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia, "And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important.”