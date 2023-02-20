Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Dances As Hubby Nick Jonas Sings On Stage In Las Vegas

Priyanka Chopra Dances As Hubby Nick Jonas Sings On Stage In Las Vegas

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 5:08 pm

She attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat.

Nick shared several pictures with Priyanka and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it: "Vegas with you".

Posting his pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "You are the wings I need to fly away."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Love Again' and the series 'Citadel'. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Visually told More

