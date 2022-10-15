Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Prateik Chaudhary On ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Every India Connects To The Game Very Closely And Deeply

Prateik Chaudhary wants team India to win ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup 2022. He says his all-time favourite Indian players are MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary Instagram

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 1:50 pm

Cricket lovers are waiting with bated breath for the most-awaited sporting time of the year. And, why not? ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup 2022 is starting October 16 and you can possibly not miss the action. Sindoor Ki Keemat actor Prateik Chaudhary talks about his plans of watching the game and more, even though he is not a ‘so-called’ fan.

“To be honest, I don’t follow cricket very much. Also, currently, my schedule is very hectic as ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ takes up a lot of time. But all the best to the Indian team, I am sure the trophy is going to be ours only this year,” he says.

Praising the T20 format he adds, “It’s interesting and does not stretch for a long time like 50 overs or test matches. I mean the audience really enjoys T20, as it is a little short and not much time consuming or lengthy and we get to see the results soon.”

Cricket is considered a religion in India. No other sport is as popular as cricket. Agreeing, the actor says, “Yes, it is because every person in India must have played cricket at least once in his childhood, if not any other sports. So, I guess everyone can connect to the game very closely and deeply.”

So, who is his favourite cricketer? “I really like [Mahendra Singh] Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Mr Dhoni is a calm, sensible captain and a very good player. Virat, because we have already seen his performances in the past and he doesn’t need any introduction. He’s an excellent batter and very passionate about his game and goals. Also, one thing I really like about Virat Kohli is that though being a foodie, just because of his passion for cricket, he looks after his diet, fitness etc and his dedication is visible in his performances. This shows how much he deserves to be there on top. One doesn’t get everything so easily. He has really worked hard and I am sure every player in the Indian team must have,” he ends.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sports T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Cricket Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor TV Actor Indian TV Actor Indian Television Actor Television Actor ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Prateik Chaudhary Mumbai Bombay India
