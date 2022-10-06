Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Prambrata Chatterjee, Geeta Basra's 'Notary' Goes On Floors

Actors Prambrata Chatterjee and Geeta Basra have started shooting for their upcoming movie "Notary".

Prambrata Chatterjee, Geeta Basra
Prambrata Chatterjee, Geeta Basra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 6:39 pm

Actors Prambrata Chatterjee and Geeta Basra have started shooting for their upcoming movie "Notary".

Dubbed as a "quirky and satirical drama", the movie went on floors on Thursday and will finish shooting in two back-to-back schedules in Bhopal, followed by Mumbai, a press release from the makers stated.

The project hails from Boundless Media, Kaash Entertainment and Wadeeyar Movies.

The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and features Chatterjee as an incorrigible lawyer turned notary whose unshakable habit of always speaking the truth lands him in big trouble.

"Notary" marks Basra's return to the movies. The actor is best known for films such as "Dil Diya Hai", "The Train" and "Mr Joe B. Carvalho".

Written by Tasha Bhambra, Sparsh Khetarpal and Wadeyar, the movie will also star Dalip Tahil, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe, Shiv Pandit, Saharsh Shukla, Akshay Kharodia, Priya Banerjee and Darshana Banik.

Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this unique film- the story and humour will stay with you long after you’ve watched it."

"I'm also excited to be working with talent like Shabbir and Pavan. We believe in learning from the best and backing new voices at Boundless. I can’t wait for you to be introduced to Chatterjee in his new avatar in this film," she added.

Related stories

Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani Wrap Up Mumbai Schedule Of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Jared Leto To Essay Late Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld In Biopic

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, Shalin Bhanot Compete With Each Other For Captainship

"Notary" will be released in 2023. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prambrata Chatterjee Geeta Basra Notary Movie Shooting Pavan Wadeyar Upcoming Movies Bollywood India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian