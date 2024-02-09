Sung by Post Malone and Swae Lee, ‘Sunflower’ has scripted history in music. The song which the duo had sung for ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ has become the first song ever to go double-diamond. The song has reached an equivalent of 20 million sales.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that ‘Sunflower’ is the first song in history that has gone double-diamond. The song was released in 2018 for the ‘Spiderman’ film. During its release, the song reached the Billboard Hot 100 in just two months. The song was Post Malone’s third global hit and Swae Lee’s first hit.
In November 2022, ‘Sunflower’ surpassed ‘Old Town Road.’ This Post Malone and Swae Lee song went past ahead of the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus song and became the highest certified single. This double-diamond status implies that the song is 20x platinum with more than 20 million streams and/or downloads.
Reacting to this achievement by ‘Sunflower’, RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier issued a statement. He said, “Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee, and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x diamond single!”
Post Malone has several diamond singles under his belt. Apart from ‘Sunflower’, songs like ‘White Iverson,’ ‘Congratulations’ (featuring Quavo), ‘I Fall Apart,’ ‘Rockstar’ (featuring 21 Savage), ‘Psycho’ (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) ‘Better Now’ and ‘Circles’ have reached the diamond single status.
Post Malone is set to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday. It has been reported that the singer will perform ‘America the Beautiful’ before the game starts.