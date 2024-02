Actor-musician Donald Glover has a long history with ‘Spider-Man’, stretching all the way back to 2010 when he and his fans launched an online campaign to get him an audition for Marc Webb’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’.

The role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, but Glover has since carved out his own corner of the Spider-Verse, popping up as Miles Morales’ uncle Aaron in 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and last year’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, reports Entertainment Weekly.