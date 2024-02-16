Art & Entertainment

Picture Perfect: Kareena Kapoor Poses With ‘Beautiful’ Winnie Harlow

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a picture posing Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow in Dubai.

IANS
IANS

February 16, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Winnie Harlow Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a picture posing Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow in Dubai.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared several images on her Stories section from an event. In the first image, she took a mirror selfie dressed in a deep neck-lined ocean green shimmery dress.

She captioned it: “Woke up like this.”

The diva then shared another image, taken in front of a mirror in the elevator and wrote: “And to bed like this.”

Advertisement

The actress then shared a picture with Harlow, who is also public spokesperson on the skin condition of vitiligo.

“The one with beautiful Winnie Harlow,” Kareena, who was representing India at the event, wrote.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Winnie Harlow gained the spotlight in 2014 with television series America's Next Top Model. In 2016, she became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Harlow has also appeared in the Beyoncé-directed visual album ‘Beyoncé: Lemonade’.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement