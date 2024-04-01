Art & Entertainment

Pawsome! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Her Furry Friend To Get Some Morning Sun

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself joining her furry friend Saasha at the garden to get some "morning sun".

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vogue%20India
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Vogue India
info_icon

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself joining her furry friend Saasha at the garden to get some "morning sun".

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of Saasha in the garden.

In the clip, the actress is seen asking her pet: “What are you doing Sasha? Are we getting the morning sun together? Are we getting the morning sun together?”

Samantha%27s%20Story
Samantha's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned the clip: “Getting our morning sun.”

Samantha then shared a gratitude note for the life she is living.

The note read: “You were given this life because you were strong enough to live it!”

Advertisement

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American series 'Citadel' christened 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Talking about her prep recently, the actress had said that she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent.

"I was at my weakest while training for 'Citadel'. Additionally, I had to maintain a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov, Lifts Miami Open Title
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody; ED Says He's 'Totally Uncooperative'