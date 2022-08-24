Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 3 Cast

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd has joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'. The actor will star in the show's third season after making a cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in Season 2 finale 'I Know Who Did It', reports 'Variety'.

Only Murders In The Building
Only Murders In The Building IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 3:05 pm

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd has joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'. The actor will star in the show's third season after making a cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in Season 2 finale 'I Know Who Did It', reports 'Variety'.

It is not known whether Rudd will appear in a series regular, recurring or guest capacity.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 -- as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to 'Variety'.

'Only Murders in the Building' follows Charles (played by Steve Martin), Oliver (played by Martin Short) and Mabel (played by Selena Gomez), three unlikely friends who live in the same building in New York City and bond over their love of true crime, when they find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery and begin a podcast of their own.

According to 'Variety', Season 2 sees them race to unmask the killer of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (played by Jayne Houdyshell).

However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder. Season 3 was greenlit in July.

'Variety' adds that Martin co-created the series with Hoffman. Martin, Hoffman, Short and Gomez executive produce alongside Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit. Rudd's new role in 'Only Murders in the Building' reunites him with Selena Gomez, as the two starred together in Netflix's 2016 film 'The Fundamentals of Caring'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ant Man Paul Rudd Marvel Cinematic Universe Only Murders In The Building Broadway Ben Glenroy I Know Who Did It John Hoffman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha