Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt sent out a series of tweets praising SS Rajamouli's iconic 'RRR'. Patton, who has previously received a Primetime Emmy Award, advised his fans to watch the movie.

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/SVFDD064Iq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

Rajamouli's RRR has grossed over Rs.1,127 crore worldwide, according to boxofficeindia.com. RRR is a VFX-heavy film based on the pre-independence lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan). Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also star in the film.

According to the Hindustan Times review of the film, “It's the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR that wins you over. Both have an endearing screen presence and with their unique persona, bring so much more to their respective characters. While Ram Charan flexes his muscles, Jr NTR connects with you in the emotional and vulnerable scenes. Their bonding, and chemistry in the song Nacho Nacho is the highlight of the film and gets you grooving in no time."