Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'

Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who recently bid an emotional adieu to 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', shared insights about the most challenging scene she had to portray as Mandira in the show.

Reflecting on her emotional journey, Parineeta said: "I felt sad to leave everyone because the whole unit had become a family. I knew I would miss the people, the set, and even the makeup room. And I do miss them. As an actor, it was overwhelming to receive so much love." Discussing her challenges as Mandira in the show, Parineeta recounted: "In an episode where I had to slap Dadi, Uff! That was the only shot where I stood still and the director kept saying continue, continue. I took a moment, and prayed to God, that whatever I'm doing is acting, and I don't promote violence.”

“And after the shot, I touched Meenakshi Verma ji's feet and said sorry. She is a professional artist; she was like, ‘arre acting hi to kar rahi ho’. I have enjoyed my entire tenure in the show, but I have enjoyed the most with my co-star Jhuma Mitra, who plays Padma in the show. We have become very good friends off-screen,” Parineeta added. The show is produced by Prateek Sharma and stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles. It airs on Zee TV.

