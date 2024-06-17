Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'

Reflecting on her emotional journey, Parineeta said: "I felt sad to leave everyone because the whole unit had become a family. I knew I would miss the people, the set, and even the makeup room. And I do miss them. As an actor, it was overwhelming to receive so much love." Discussing her challenges as Mandira in the show, Parineeta recounted: "In an episode where I had to slap Dadi, Uff! That was the only shot where I stood still and the director kept saying continue, continue. I took a moment, and prayed to God, that whatever I'm doing is acting, and I don't promote violence.”