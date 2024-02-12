Pankaj Tripathi To Huma Qureshi To Manoj Bajpayee – 6 Actors Whose Performances Rocked On Zee5

Congratulations are in order. The popular OTT platform Zee5 has turned 6. This 6th year has been exceptionally good for the platform in terms of films and shows that have been released on it. Some of the films had such big stars that those films ended up becoming cult classics which people went on to repeat watch over and over. Not just that, some films even got so popular on the platform after release that they had to be released in theatres as well for people to go to theatres and enjoy on a big screen. So, a lot has basically happened in this 6th year.

So, as we look back, here’s taking a look at 6 actors who’ve stolen the limelight with their performances: