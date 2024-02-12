Pankaj Tripathi To Huma Qureshi To Manoj Bajpayee – 6 Actors Whose Performances Rocked On Zee5

Congratulations are in order. The popular OTT platform Zee5 has turned 6. This 6th year has been exceptionally good for the platform in terms of films and shows that have been released on it. Some of the films had such big stars that those films ended up becoming cult classics which people went on to repeat watch over and over. Not just that, some films even got so popular on the platform after release that they had to be released in theatres as well for people to go to theatres and enjoy on a big screen. So, a lot has basically happened in this 6th year.
So, as we look back, here’s taking a look at 6 actors who’ve stolen the limelight with their performances:
1. Pankaj Tripathi (‘Kadak Singh’)
Pankaj Tripathi’s brilliance as AK Srivastava in ‘Kadak Singh’ is a testament to his acting prowess. Navigating the complexities of selective amnesia while untangling a web of financial scams, actor’s portrayal adds depth and intrigue to the narrative, making ‘Kadak Singh’ a standout piece.
2. Manoj Bajpayee (‘Bandaa’)
In the courtroom drama ‘Bandaa’, Manoj Bajpayee embodies the resilience and determination of Adv. PC Solanki. His nuanced performance in the pursuit of justice, against all odds, is a shining example of Bajpayee’s ability to command the screen.
3. Radhika Apte (‘Mrs. Undercover’)
Radhika Apte’s comedic yet profound portrayal of Durga in ‘Mrs. Undercover’ adds an enjoyable new twist to the espionage genre. Skillfully juggling the roles of a clumsy housewife and a spy, Radhika Apte’s performance not only entertains but also delivers a strong message about the multitasking prowess of women.
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui (‘Haddi’)
In the spine-chilling thriller ‘Haddi’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a unique portrayal, taking on the role of a transgender character. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ability to delve into diverse roles is showcased as he captivates the audience with his intense and gripping performance. ‘Haddi’ stands out not only for its bone-chilling narrative but also for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s commendable versatility in bringing depth to a character that adds a unique layer to the performance and the overall narrative.
5. Huma Qureshi (‘Tarla’)
Huma Qureshi’s depiction of the culinary icon Tarla Dalal in 'Tarla' showcases her versatility. Capturing the essence of Tarla’s journey from a modest housewife to a celebrated chef, Huma Qureshi’s performance adds flavor to the biopic, making it a noteworthy watch.
6. ‘Rakul Preet Singh (‘Chhatriwali’)
Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal of Sanya Dhingra in ‘Chhatriwali’ is a testament to her ability to tackle bold and socially relevant narratives. Bringing forth an empowering message about sex education, Rakul Preet Singh’s performance contributes to the movie’s impact, making it a remarkable film to watch.