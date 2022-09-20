Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi: I Would Like To Direct A Movie

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi
Actor Pankaj Tripathi ( His Agency)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 5:48 pm

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies.

Pankaj said: "I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the story telling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too."

"So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story."

The actor has been part of many movies, but it was Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012 that turned out to be his breakthrough performance.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'. He is now gearing up for 'Fukrey 3' and 'OMG 2 - Oh My God!'.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pankaj Tripathi Anurag Kashyap Gangs Of Wassepur Sherdil Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Fukrey 3 OMG 2 Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC