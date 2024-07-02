Set in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Mirzapur 3’ is expected to be bigger and better. The makers have added more twists and turns to this thriller. With 10 episodes in tow, the show will be introducing new characters and will focus on the rise and fall of Guddu Bhaiyya (portrayed by Fazal). The first season premiered in 2018 and the second season was released in 2020. The show has been praised for its storyline, the characters, and the gritty performances of its star cast. The third season is expected to pick up from where the second season ended.