'Panchayat' Sachiv Ji AKA Jitendra Kumar To Have A Cameo In 'Mirzapur 3'? Here's What Ali Fazal Said

'Mirzapur 3' is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Ahead of its release, the actor shared an important update about the upcoming season.

Ali Fazal in 'Mirzapur', Jitendra Kumar in 'Panchayat' Photo: X
After an arduous wait of almost four years, ‘Mirzapur 3’ is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. The web series has become the talk of the town ahead of its release. In a recent media appearance, Ali Fazal revealed if ‘Panchayat’s Jitendra Kumar aka Sachiv Ji will be a part of the ‘Mirzapur’ universe. His comment has upped the ante among fans.

In a conversation with ANI, Ali Fazal accidentally ended up revealing that Sachiv Ji from ‘Panchayat’ will be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3.’ The actor mentioned that Jitendra Kumar will have a special appearance in the show. He said, “That’s cross-promotion. We have done that.” Kumar will be seen in the show as ‘Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji who will be visiting Mirzapur to file documents related to Kaleen Bhaiyya’s death. While Fazal revealed this important detail, the other cast members were surprised as he revealed it before the schedule.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Mirzapur 3’ is expected to be bigger and better. The makers have added more twists and turns to this thriller. With 10 episodes in tow, the show will be introducing new characters and will focus on the rise and fall of Guddu Bhaiyya (portrayed by Fazal). The first season premiered in 2018 and the second season was released in 2020. The show has been praised for its storyline, the characters, and the gritty performances of its star cast. The third season is expected to pick up from where the second season ended.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, ‘Mirzapur 3’ will feature Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma in key roles. The show has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in 'Mirazpur 3' - YouTube
BY Snigdha Nalini

