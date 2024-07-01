Art & Entertainment

Vijay Varma Opens Up On The Intimate Scene With Shweta Tripathi In 'Mirzapur 2'

Vijay Varma said that like the action and dance sequences, intimate scenes also have same kind of prep where the actors are told what they can touch and what they can't.

A still of Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi from 'Mirzapur 2' Photo: Instagram
'Mirzapur Season 3' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this July. Ahead of its release, Vijay Varma who plays dual roles in 'Mirzapur', opened up about his intimate scene with Shweta Tripathi. Vijay's character Chote Tyagi had an intimate scene with Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi) in 'Mirzapur 2'. It would be interesting to see what their characters have to offer in 'Mirzapur 3'.

Recalling the intimate scene between him and Shweta in 'Mirzapur 2', Vijay told News18 Showsha, ''That moment had this boy who is very wide-eyed, innocent, and romantic in his heart and head and is head-over-heels in love with this girl. What happened then is that he probably learned something about himself. She was the teacher there''.

Varma also added that it was interesting for his character to go through such an interesting experiment like this with Golu. He continued, ''On the surface, she comes across as a very normal and cutesy girl. But people forget that in her first scene, she’s seen reading an erotica of a certain nature in a library. She’s bent differently and she introduces him to it [erotic sex]''.

He further said that we learn so much from our partners. Varma said ''Early on, especially sexually, it’s not like you discover everything on your own'' and ''when you meet a certain kind of energy, you turn from a boy into a man''.

The 'Dahaad' actor also revealed that like the previous seasons, this season of 'Mirzapur' also had an intimacy coordinator on set. He said they do workshops and there is a ‘protected’ environment during the shoot. “If you learn the tools from intimacy coordination workshops, you can easily apply them on a set where there’s none. I found the information and the exercises to be so helpful,” he added.

Further talking about how intimate scenes are shot, Vijay said that there is a 'structured choreography' with lot of technicalities. He said sexual scenes are ''similar to action and dance sequences''.

''These three have the same kind of prep where you’ll be told what you can touch and what you cannot. Everything is understood in terms of what’s your safe zone and no-go zone. In these scenes, you don’t react to your feelings but stick to the structure of the choreography,” he added.

