Ever since Durgesh Kumar made his appearance in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’ as Bhushan, he has been hailed by the audience for his impeccable performance. The actor is currently making waves with his character in ‘Panchayat 3.’ In a recent interview, Kumar opened up about his struggling days in the industry. He recalled how the success that he has achieved now was not something that came to him easily.