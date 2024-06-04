Ever since Durgesh Kumar made his appearance in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’ as Bhushan, he has been hailed by the audience for his impeccable performance. The actor is currently making waves with his character in ‘Panchayat 3.’ In a recent interview, Kumar opened up about his struggling days in the industry. He recalled how the success that he has achieved now was not something that came to him easily.
In a conversation with Lallantop, Durgesh Kumar recalled that he battled depression twice in 11 years. He mentioned that acting is a difficult career and people need to be strong on multiple parameters. The actor said, “You need to be prepared psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally, and economically to be an actor. I have suffered from depression twice in 11 years. Unless you are not psychologically, economically, and mentally healthy, please don't come into the acting field. I am being brutally honest about it.”
Kumar also mentioned how the industry is full of ‘crazy people.’ He took the example of Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi who were his seniors at drama school. He continued, “This is no place to try. This place is filled with crazy people. All the successful people you see today, including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who were my seniors at the National School of Drama or even Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they are all half-crazy people, nobody discloses this.”
Hailing from Darbhanga in Bihar, Kumar has come a long way. In ‘Panchayat’, he is also known as Banrakas. His character harbours the ambitions to become the pradhan. Bhushan consistently tries to undermine the current pradhan, portrayed by Raghubir Yadav.
Kumar has acted in movies like ‘Highway’, ‘Freaky Ali’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Bhakshak.’ He was last seen in Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies.’