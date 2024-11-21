The recently concluded 13th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) ran into controversy when it cancelled the screenings of two films on the Palestinian genocide, No Other Land and From Ground Zero. The former chronicles Israeli demolitions on the West Bank, directed over five years between 2019 and 2023 by Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. Abraham is exasperated by the low traction his articles on the demolitions fetch. Adra isn’t bugged with this. It’s routine for him. The film foregrounds the Palestinian perspective throughout. While the film has had a celebrated international journey, it’s also dented from the start. At the Berlin Film Festival prize ceremony, a German minister of culture, Claudia Roth, was snapped clapping during the film’s win. Faced with ensuing backlash, Roth clarified later her applause was directed solely at the Israeli journalist, not the Palestinian standing beside him. Unsurprisingly the film hasn’t found a US distributor yet.