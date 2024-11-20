Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis

Adivasi poet, writer and journalist Jacinta Kerketta’s short documentary, Astitva Ka Utkhanan (Excavation of Existence) is a film on this very David and Goliath battle between the Adivasi way of life and the idea of ‘development’. An 8-minute long documentary, the film is set against the backdrop of Saranda—Asia’s large Sal tree forest—in Jharkhand. Kerketta, who belongs to the Oraon tribe, has been a vocal advocate for the assertion of Adivasi identity and land rights. Known for her piercing writing style, she has recently embarked on her journey of filmmaking with a small crew of Adivasi youth. When asked why she chose to venture into the medium of cinema, Kerketta said, “Films can be used to showcase ground realities to people. Those who cannot spare the time to read books about the precarity of Adivasi lives, can benefit from watching short films on these issues. Through cinema, the viewer can feel more empathetic towards our existence. This is why I decided to make a film.”