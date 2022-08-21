Pa Ranjith On Next Film: It's About Love, Which 'They' Made Into A Political Term

Popular Tamil film director Pa Ranjith, who's next film 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, said that 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is not a romantic film but is about love.



He said: "'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is not a film on love. It is a film about love. When a man and a woman meet, it begins as love. Only when this love for one another gets known to family members does it turn into a societal problem.



"Here (in this society), love has a value. Love is interlinked with caste and community. When love is personal, there is no problem. Now, they have changed love into a political term. This film will discuss that issue."



The director further disclosed that his film will also discuss love between homosexuals as well as transgenders.



According to sources, that post production work on the film is progressing at a brisk pace. Sound mixing for the film, which is likely to hit screens on August 31, has already been completed.



The film, which has Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, has been shot by Kishore Kumar, who shot the critically acclaimed 'Irandam Ulagaporin Kadisi Gundu'. The film, which has music by Tenma, was edited by Selva.