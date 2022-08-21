Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pa Ranjith On Next Film: It's About Love, Which 'They' Made Into A Political Term

Popular Tamil film director Pa Ranjith, who's next film 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, said that 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is not a romantic film but is about love.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 6:49 pm

Popular Tamil film director Pa Ranjith, who's next film 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, said that 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is not a romantic film but is about love.

He said: "'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is not a film on love. It is a film about love. When a man and a woman meet, it begins as love. Only when this love for one another gets known to family members does it turn into a societal problem.

"Here (in this society), love has a value. Love is interlinked with caste and community. When love is personal, there is no problem. Now, they have changed love into a political term. This film will discuss that issue."

The director further disclosed that his film will also discuss love between homosexuals as well as transgenders.

According to sources, that post production work on the film is progressing at a brisk pace. Sound mixing for the film, which is likely to hit screens on August 31, has already been completed.

The film, which has Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, has been shot by Kishore Kumar, who shot the critically acclaimed 'Irandam Ulagaporin Kadisi Gundu'. The film, which has music by Tenma, was edited by Selva.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pa Ranjith Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Tamil Films Tamil Cinema Indian Film Industry Kalidas Jayaram Kalaiyarasan Dushara Vijayan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?