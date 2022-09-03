Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne Return To TV In New Docuseries 'Home To Roost'

Singer Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne are returning to reality TV. The reigning couple of metal have signed on to a new docuseries titled 'Home to Roost', which will document their journey back to Britain as they restart their lives in the countryside.



"The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet - with everything from Sharon's 70th birthday to Kelly's soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy's tour, and of course the big move itself," reads the logline, reports Variety.



The docuseries, which is announced exactly 20 years after their original show 'The Osbournes' first launched on MTV, will also follow the couple as they deal with health challenges as well as ageing.



It will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK International sales, including in the US, have not yet been announced. Banijay Rights are handling international distribution.



Ozzy recently revealed that an increase in gun crime was one of the reasons he planned to return to the UK.



"Everything's fucking ridiculous there," he told the U.K.'s Observer magazine. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. It's fucking crazy."



'The Osbournes' ran for four seasons and turned the Black Sabbath frontman's family - wife Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack - into household names.



The new series will be made by Expectation and was commissioned for BBC One and iPlayer by Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries. Expectation's creative directors are Ben Wicks (for comedy and entertainment) and Colin Barr (for factual and factual drama). The BBC's commissioning editor is Hamish Fergusson.



Wicks, Barr and Louisa McKay will exec produce for Expectation.



"Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Wicks and Barr. "Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us - now they're coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can't wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023."



Sillery added: "I'm delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K.