Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Among Others Set To Perform Nominated Original Songs

The competition for the category of Best Original Song at the Academy Awards is head-to-head. With anticipation soaring high for which musician would be taking home the prestigious award, good news is that all of the nominated artists under the said category are set to enchant the audience with their magical musical compositions.
As announced by The Academy, Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson will perform their nominated original songs at the 96th edition of the Oscars, being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Jon Batiste will grace the stage to perform his nominated tune ‘It Never Went Away’ from Matthew Heineman-directorial ‘American Symphony.’ Despite not receiving an Oscar nomination under Best Documentary Feature, the film claimed the corresponding award at the Producers Guild of America Awards.
The song ‘The Fire Inside,’ written by Diane Warren for the film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ and securing the renowned songwriter her 15th nomination in the category, will also performed by Becky G in her first-ever performance at the Oscars.
The dynamic duo, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who previously won the award in 2022 for the James Bond melody ‘No Time to Die,’ are set to perform for the second time. This year, they are nominated for the Grammy-winning song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the Best Picture-nominated ‘Barbie.’
Next up, Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform the Osage-language tribal song ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ from Martin Scorsese’s much-acclaimed film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ This nomination accounts for one of the ten nods the film has received.
And finally, after much anticipation and a long wait, the nominee for Best Supporting Actor, Ryan Gosling, is indeed performing the energizing song ‘I’m Just Ken’ alongside Mark Ronson from the billion-dollar film ‘Barbie.’
Catch these musicians setting fire to the stage with their performances at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 PM ET, on Sunday, March 10.