Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty Campaigns For FTII To Drop Case Against Payal Kapadia- And It's Back To Work For Kani

Later, FTII cut her scholarship and a foreign exchange grant. In the same year, the Pune Police filed an FIR against 35 students, including Kapadia, after they held the then FTII director, Prashant Pathrabe, captive in his office. They were protesting against Pathrode's decision to proceed with the assessment of incomplete student projects of the 2008 batch. Even as the call for the withdrawal of FTII's cases grew louder, it was back to work for Kani Kusruti, who played one of the two Malayali nurses in Kapadia's debut film, 'All We Imagine As Light'. From Cannes the actress went to Kochi, where she was given a cheerful welcome, to join the shoot for T.R. Shamsudheen's upcoming Malayalam movie, 'Eyes'. In Kusruti's honour, the producer had organised a chocolate cake with an edible image of the moment when Kapadia and her three main female protagonists -- Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Charu Kadam -- were on the stage celebrating the Grand Prix win this past Saturday night.