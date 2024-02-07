‘Orion And The Dark’ On Netflix Movie Review: Thought-Provoking And Exploring Childhood Existential Ideas

Sean Charmatz’s direction uses a brilliant technique by telling the story through the eyes of three generations. That’s a technique that not many filmmakers would have used. The way he keeps the story relatable yet jumping from one timeline to the other, and ensuring at the end that it still is understandable by kids is applause-worthy.

Charlie Kaufman’s writing is pretty much the best part about ‘Orion And The Dark’. The way he has brought to fore some of the most poignant fears that kids go through in their childhood is brilliant. He has tried to give a spin to the narrative by making sure that these traumatic elements eventually come out on the right side making sure that a correct message is sent over to the kids.

Kevin Sukho Lee’s editing is crisp. He makes sure that the film does get too long otherwise the adults sitting with the kids to watch the film would get bored. That’s a very tricky situation, and managing to get that to perfection shows his prowess on the chopping board.

The music by Robert Lydecker and Kevin Lax is also decent. While there are no standout songs or anything, but the way the they’ve got the background score to help you as a viewer feel like you’re narrating the story yourself is praiseworthy.