Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics

The Olympic Games have historically been a subject of fascination for filmmakers across the world for almost a century. This is not just because of the spectacular stories of sportspersons and their journeys to this internationally significant event, but also because of how politically charged these games have been, as global platforms for the voices of individuals and their communities. While several landmark sports films have the Olympics as the pivot of their premise, there are also films from other genres like historical dramas and war films, which are set with the Olympic games as their backdrop. The 2024 Olympic games are currently underway in Paris and many of the stories emerging from the event already sound like possible plots for grand cinematic renditions in the near future. Now is a great time to look back at some of the many interesting films around the Olympic games that have really turned this sporting event into a stage, where a multi-faceted history of the human race perpetually unfolds.