Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Accuses Him Of Rape, Files Police Complaint 'With Proof'

In another twist to their ongoing saga, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has charged him with alleged rape and lodged a complaint with Versova Police Station here on Friday.



Aaliya, who had slapped a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021, herself made the announcement on her Instagram account, though police officials declined to comment.



"A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday)," she said in the video post. "Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids go in their heartless hands," Aaliya declared, becoming emotional while recounting her purported ordeal.



Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani.



In January 2022, Nawazuddin's mother had filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor's home and she lodged a counter-complaint against her mother-in-law alleging domestic violence.



This time, Aaliya has labelled her mother-in-law as "heartless" who allegedly called her "my innocent child illegitimate" even as Nawazuddin remained silent.



Slamming Nawazuddin for seeking custody of their kids, Aaliya countered how he has never experienced the joy of the children, didn't know how to use a diaper, didn't realise when the kids grew up, and now he is trying to "steal" them from her to prove he is a good father.



"He is a coward dada he is stealing the kids (who are admitted to a Dubai school) from a mother by abusing his power and fame, but forgets that the Almighty is the most powerful," she said.



Aaliya contended that she had always considered Nawazuddin as her husband, but he never accepted her as his wife though she had given the most important years of her life to him.



She alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favour.



In earlier posts, she had alleged that her husband and mother-in-law did not give food and other basic necessities, put restrictions on her access to the bathroom, how she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin's home, etc.