Nora Fatehi Has THIS To Say About Paparazzi Clicking Pictures Of Her From Inappropriate Angles

Nora Fatehi talked about how the paparazzi zoom in on her and click pictures of her from inappropriate angles. She also quashed rumours of her surgery.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is loved by the paparazzi. The cameras follow her every move and the paps click her at every outing. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how the paparazzi often zoom in and click pictures of her from inappropriate angles. She also talked about how the paps do this not only with her but with other women actors too.

In a conversation with News18, Nora Fatehi addressed how paparazzi often click pictures of her from inappropriate angles by zooming in on various parts of her body. She said, “I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting, but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

The actor continued, “Their intention (photographers) behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that’s a separate conversation. I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson. But I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body.” She also addressed rumours of her surgery. She quashed those rumours and said that she is “blessed” with a “good body.”

Fatehi also talked about her “glam girl” image in the media. She said, “A lot of the people I’m working with appreciate my story, how I came up, what I brought to the industry, and my brand. Some people may not know much about me, and it may take some time for them to break the ice. But anyone who I’ve worked with has always come out having a lot of respect for me and I appreciate that.”

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in ‘Madgaon Express.’ She is popular for her dance moves in songs like 'Dilbar', 'Kusu', 'Kamariya', and 'O Saki Saki' to name a few.

