Nora Fatehi has been in the industry for quite some time. The actor moved to Mumbai from Canada and has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Be it for her dance moves, glamorous roles, or acting chops, the actor has battled through tough times and has emerged strong. In a latest interview, she expressed her desire to make a documentary on herself.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Nora Fatehi talked about how she wants to make a documentary on her life story. She said that her documentary would feature how she made it in Bollywood despite not being of Indian descent. She said, “I have a story, and one day, I would want to make a documentary and talk about how this random girl named Nora belonging to the most random place in the world and who’s not even Indian came to Bollywood, assimilated, learned the language and broke barriers. She acted in a bunch of films with some good actors. People told her she wouldn’t be able to make it, but she made it happen and became a global star. This is my story. I think my life is documentary-worthy.”
In earlier interviews, Fatehi recalled how she moved to Mumbai from Canada with just Rs 5000 in her pockets to try modeling and acting in India. She has talked about living in a shared accommodation with other women in a dingy house. She has also mentioned how she auditioned without knowing Hindi.
Fatehi started 2024 with ‘Crakk’ which did not perform well at the box office. She recently starred in ‘Madgaon Express’ which is being received well by the audience and the critics.