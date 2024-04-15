In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Nora Fatehi talked about how she wants to make a documentary on her life story. She said that her documentary would feature how she made it in Bollywood despite not being of Indian descent. She said, “I have a story, and one day, I would want to make a documentary and talk about how this random girl named Nora belonging to the most random place in the world and who’s not even Indian came to Bollywood, assimilated, learned the language and broke barriers. She acted in a bunch of films with some good actors. People told her she wouldn’t be able to make it, but she made it happen and became a global star. This is my story. I think my life is documentary-worthy.”