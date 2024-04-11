Nora Fatehi is currently reeling under the success of her latest release – ‘Madgaon Express.’ The actor came out of her comfort zone and was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. In a recent interview, she made a shocking revelation about celebrity couples. She claimed that most celebrity couples in the industry claim to be in love and they are together just to stay relevant.
In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast, Nora Fatehi spoke candidly about celebrity couples. She revealed that most celebrity couples mix their personal and professional life and jump into relationships to stay relevant for long. She said, “Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me…that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout.”
The actor revealed that celebrities use their partners for networking and for getting opportunities in the industry. She added, “People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too.”
While Fatehi did not take names, she mentioned that a lot of couples in the industry are following this trend because they want to be in the “right camp and circles.” She continued, “They want to be relevant because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan – plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health, and happiness because work is work, home life, and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal.”
After ‘Crakk’ and ‘Madgaon Express’, Fatehi will be next seen in ‘Dancing Dad.’