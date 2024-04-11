While Fatehi did not take names, she mentioned that a lot of couples in the industry are following this trend because they want to be in the “right camp and circles.” She continued, “They want to be relevant because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan – plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health, and happiness because work is work, home life, and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal.”