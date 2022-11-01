Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Nomination Task Raises The Heat In 'Big Boss 16' House

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:04 pm

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants will be seen using a fake sword to nominate their housemates for eviction from show. 

Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are some names who have been nominated for eviction this week. 

A promo clip shared by the Colors on Instagram show glimpses from the nomination task. 

Soundarya in the clip is heard saying that she wants to nominate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Rapper Mc Stan takes Sumbul Touqeer's name. 

Shalin Bhanot, who was seen getting into a verbal spat with Priyanka, said that he wants to nominate her because she thinks she is a "neta" and all Bigg Boss's problems are hers.

Priyanka is then heard saying: "Insaan real hi nahi reh sakta toh usko reality show main rehna nahi chahye. (When a person cannot be real, he /she should not continue to be in the show)."

As Sumbul gets nominated, she said: "Kuch nahi bolti toh bolte hai ki bolti nahi hai aur jab bolti hun toh bolte hai ki bahut bolti hai (When I am silent, they say I do not speak but when I speak, they say I speak a lot)."

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
