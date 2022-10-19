No Diwali Bash At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat This Year; Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor To Host Parties

The big fat Diwali party season is back and several tinseltown celebrities host Diwali parties each season for the who’s who of Bollywood. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai residence and it was attended by the likes of Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, apart from Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, and Ananya Panday, among others marking their attendance.

Last year, the Diwali parties were scanty as the Covid pandemic was at its peak, but in 2022, the festive season is back again. After Ayushmann, producer Ramesh Taurani's bash at his house is reportedly lined up for October 19. Taurani told Hindustan Times, "For the past two years we were missing all this. This time, I am happy to be throwing one. While I can't reveal the names of the attendees just yet, I always invite my friends like Salman Khan and more."

After him, on October 20, it is said that Taapsee Pannu will host an interestingly titled 'The Outsiders Party' on October 20. Reportedly, actors Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and her friends such as Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal are on the list of attendees.

Every year, fans look forward to Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri's party at Mannat. But his manager Pooja Dadlani confirmed to Hindustan Times that this year, the couple is not organising one.

Moving ahead, on October 21, Ankita Lokhande and husband, businessman Vicky Jain are hosting their Diwali party at their new house. Producer Ekta Kapoor will hold hers on October 22, and it will reportedly be attended by actors Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and more.

On October 23, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's close friends are expected to be present at her house for a card party. Similarly, on October 24, Anil Kapoor's usual festive party will shift to Sonam’s new house this year.

A source close to the family informed HT, "Every time it would be his kids- Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan who would organise it at his place, taking care of everything. But this time, the party is at Sonam's new swanky house in Bandra Kurla Complex on the D-day, October 24. The couple (Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja) are also celebrating becoming new parents"

Well, now we cannot wait to see pictures from these A-list Diwali parties in Bollywood.