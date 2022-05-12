Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar Dheer Become Parents; Blessed With A Bonny Baby Girl

Actors Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have released a statement announcing the arrival of a baby girl. The couple has not revealed the name of the baby girl yet.

Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar Dheer Become Parents; Blessed With A Bonny Baby Girl
Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar Dheer Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 5:11 pm

Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer on Thursday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, had announced Kratika Sengar Dheer's pregnancy in November 2021.

"To all their well wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents on town, all the happiness," a note from their spokesperson read.

Nikitin Dheer is known for featuring in films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Shershaah’.

Whereas, Kratika Sengar Dheer has appeared in several TV shows, including ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’.

Related stories

Kratika Sengar Dheer: On Social Media, A Lot Of People Harass Actresses For Gaining Weight During Pregnancy

Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar To Become Parents; Share Baby Bump Pics

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Indian Actor Indian Actress TV Actor TV Actress Television Couple Celebrity Baby First Baby Kratika Sengar Kratika Sengar Dheer Nikitin Dheer Pankaj Dheer Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying