Nikhil Udhwani On ‘Tripling 3’: Absolute Joy To Watch Kumud Mishra And Shernaz Patel Perform So Effortlessly

"Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel, who play the parents and are the focal point in this season, are such effortless in their performance," begins Nikhil Udhwani, who has directed the third season of ‘Tripling’.

For the unversed, writer-director Neeraj Udhwani’s notable work as a writer in films includes Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’, Yash Raj Films’ ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ and Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. On OTT, he has done web shows like Amazon Prime's ‘Inside Edge Season 3’ and ‘Home’ on ALT Balaji. He made his directorial debut with ‘Maska’ (2020), a Netflix original film and now his latest work ‘Tripling 3’ by TVF as a director is garnering accolades from all over, which was released on Zee 5.

Talking about the show, the director gets candid about season 3’s uniqueness. He says, "The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We all have known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents, obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with."

Talking about the different elements season 3 holds apart from its previous seasons he states, "I think Chitvan’s character arc in this season is very different and that has resonated a lot with the audiences. The emotional moments of this season have touched the audience. They are seeing Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal in a different light - as emotional and vulnerable characters. The last two episodes, especially, have made the audiences weep. This is based on all the feedback we have got from the audiences."

When asked if there was any pressure while creating season 3 as the other 2 seasons were well received by audiences he reveals, "Yes definitely. ‘Tripling’ is a huge show and has a very loyal fan base. But at the same time, this season was different from its earlier seasons as there was no city hopping or travel. But the story that Sumeet Vyas and the other writers had created was so strong that I knew this would stand out."

Sharing about his working experience with his actors he tells, "I loved working with these actors. They are all incredibly talented. With Amol Prashar, I had done some work earlier but with the others, it was my first time. Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel, who play the parents and are the focal point in this season, are such effortless in their performance that it’s an absolute joy to watch them."

Lastly, recalling his memorable scene from the show he shares, "The rain scene in the last episode of the show has become the most talked about scene of the show. But what the audiences don’t know is that as a director, when I conceived the scene, the actors were all excited. But on the day of the shoot, the temperature fell to 4 degrees. On top of that, I got detected with Covid and had to isolate myself in a room, away from the location. I was directing remotely by talking on the phone with my assistant. The actors had to be drenched in peak winter and were literally shivering while mouthing their lines. The shivering was visible on camera and so I kept screaming for retakes which prolonged the agony of the actors. They couldn’t even argue with me because I was holed up in my room. It was chaotic and tough.”

“But how beautiful that scene turned out to be and the audiences have loved every moment in that scene," concludes Nikhil Udhwani.