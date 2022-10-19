Niharika Chouksey Talks About Playing A Rajasthani Village Girl In 'Faltu'

As TV actress Niharika Chouksey is all set to play a challenging role of a rural girl in the show 'Faltu', she opens up on how it was to shoot for it in Jaipur with the male lead Aakash Ahuja.

The makers have dropped a promo of the show in which a developing chemistry between the two leads, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja, can be seen and it also reflects the struggle and dreams of a young girl Faltu, who is forced to face a lot being a girl child.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress shares how it was to shoot for the promo in the Pink city of Rajasthan and says: "It was truly a very new experience of shooting this new promo. As it's been shot extensively in Jaipur, the place was new and the experience was truly phenomenal."

On her shooting experience with Aakash, she adds: "We thoroughly enjoyed the ambiance, the set, and everything. Moreover, with this promo, the audience will see a new chapter of Faltu's life that they have never seen before."

'Faltu' is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like Faltu with a belief that next child will be a boy.

The show will air soon on Star Plus.