Here comes the first Sunday of March and we have yet again accumulated all the top Bollywood news that created buzz throughout the week. Firstly, ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas left for the heavenly abode which created a void in the music industry while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announcing pregnancy brought smiles to our faces. On the other hand, celebs graced the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar. Let's have a quick look at the top news of the week.
Pankaj Udhas' death
Ghazal maestro and playback singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday, February 26 due to a prolonged illness. He was 72. His family confirmed the news of his demise. The singer was not keeping well for the last few days and he passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Pankaj Udhas' family released a statement confirming the death of the Padma Shri awardee. The statement shared by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas read: "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family."
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy
On Thursday, February 29, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are going to be parents soon. Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. They shared a picture where it is written 'September 2024'. Deepika and Ranveer are set to welcome their first child in September.
Alanna Panday announce pregnancy
Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday is expecting her first baby with her husband Ivor McCray. On Wednesday, Alanna announced that she is expecting her first baby with Ivor. Alanna shared a video on Instagram. It is from their video photoshoot. Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." Her husband Ivor commented, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you''.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Anil Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani is getting married to his fiance Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. Ahead of their big fat wedding, the Ambanis and Merchants hosted a three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, scheduled from March 1 to March 3. Not only the celebs, many well-known known personalities like Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates among others graced the bash. Talking about Indian celebs, all three Khans-Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were part of it. Other celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sonal Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Saif Ali Khan among others also joined.
Shraddha Kapoor spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody at the airport as they left for Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration. They are yet to make their relationship official.
