Pankaj Udhas' death

Ghazal maestro and playback singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday, February 26 due to a prolonged illness. He was 72. His family confirmed the news of his demise. The singer was not keeping well for the last few days and he passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Pankaj Udhas' family released a statement confirming the death of the Padma Shri awardee. The statement shared by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas read: "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family."