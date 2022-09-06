Never Doubt Your Abilities, Says Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is known to have a positive outlook on life, on Tuesday shared five affirmations that she believes in with her followers on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture with the title 'The Five Affirmations I Love'. The image had five points, all stacked one below the other. The five points that were featured on the image were, "I am incharge of my thoughts and feelings. I believe in myself and am consistent. All the experiences of my life make it unique. I am happy. I am enough."

socialMedia_0



The actress also wrote: "It's never too late to remind yourself of things that have the power to greatly impact your life. The most important reminder is to never doubt your abilities and strengths... having awareness of your setbacks.



"Besides that, remember that your words and your thoughts are your most powerful weapons. Use them wisely. Because good or bad, they will manifest.



"Align your mind, body, and soul trust the affirmation and see the magic. Keep smiling!"