Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shocked their fans when they announced their split. The couple took to their social media and shared a joint statement. The actor has always remained quite active on social media but after her split her social media activity is constantly watched by fans. Amidst this, eagle-eyed fans spotted Natasa liking multiple posts on cheating and emotional abuse.
In a post shared by a user on Reddit, the user shared screenshots of Natasa Stankovic liking multiple reels and posts on cheating and emotional abuse. The post read, “Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse: Apparently Hardik Cheated On Her, Leading To Divorce.” The post has gone viral on social media.
Take a look at the post here.
The post has left fans to speculate, once again, about why Natasa and Hardik decided to split. In their joint statement, the former couple did not disclose why they were parting ways. They wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”
The former couple had tied the knot in May 2020. They have a son, Agastya, together. They had renewed their vows in a Hindu and Christian ceremony in February 2023. Natasa is currently in Serbia with her Agastya. She recently threw a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for his fourth birthday. On the other hand, Hardik received praise for his performance at the World Cup.