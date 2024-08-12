Art & Entertainment

Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya

Fans have spotted Natasa Stankovic liking posts on cheating and emotional abuse. The actor announced her split from Hardik Pandya last month.

Natasa Stankovic likes posts on cheating
Natasa Stankovic Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shocked their fans when they announced their split. The couple took to their social media and shared a joint statement. The actor has always remained quite active on social media but after her split her social media activity is constantly watched by fans. Amidst this, eagle-eyed fans spotted Natasa liking multiple posts on cheating and emotional abuse.

In a post shared by a user on Reddit, the user shared screenshots of Natasa Stankovic liking multiple reels and posts on cheating and emotional abuse. The post read, “Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse: Apparently Hardik Cheated On Her, Leading To Divorce.” The post has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the post here.

Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse: Apparently Hardik Cheated On Her, Leading To Divorce☕️
byu/Unique_Ad4358 inInstaCelebsGossip

The post has left fans to speculate, once again, about why Natasa and Hardik decided to split. In their joint statement, the former couple did not disclose why they were parting ways. They wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

The former couple had tied the knot in May 2020. They have a son, Agastya, together. They had renewed their vows in a Hindu and Christian ceremony in February 2023. Natasa is currently in Serbia with her Agastya. She recently threw a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for his fourth birthday. On the other hand, Hardik received praise for his performance at the World Cup.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  3. NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details
  4. Delhi Hospitals, Including AIIMS Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Doctor's Death; Elective Services Suspended
  5. ‘Hackers Demanded $400’: NCP Leader Supriya Sule After Her Phone, WhatsApp Hacked
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  2. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  3. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  4. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  5. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
US News
  1. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  2. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  3. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  4. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  5. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London
  2. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  3. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  4. Bangladesh Interim Govt Urges Protesters To Surrender All Illegal Firearms Within A Week
  5. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged