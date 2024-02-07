In the show, Ravi Kishan would be seen as VD Tyagi, the President of the Patparganj Bar Association, who wishes to be the Attorney General of India. With a knack for jugaad, VD Tyagi and his team of lawyers — Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria — with their unconventional characters, give a glimpse into the intriguing cases handled by the firm. By dealing each case with humor and unexpected twists, they all successfully outwit their competitors.