It would not be wrong to say that we all love a gavel-slamming courtroom drama. Now, OTT platform Netflix has announced yet another courtroom comedy series titled ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, led by none other than Ravi Kishan. The light-hearted series, which promises to be a delightful blend of humor, heart, and legal jargon, is set to debut on March 1.
Set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the series delves into the world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, and there are some bizarre cases and odd clients to add to it. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures of ‘Jaadugar’ and ‘Kaala Paani’ fame, the show has Sameer Saxena as the showrunner for this series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.
The poster of the show, with the cast, was shared on social media, and captioned as, “OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter! Maamla Legal Hai ki taareekh aa chuki hai… releasing on 1 March, only on Netflix!”
In the show, Ravi Kishan would be seen as VD Tyagi, the President of the Patparganj Bar Association, who wishes to be the Attorney General of India. With a knack for jugaad, VD Tyagi and his team of lawyers — Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria — with their unconventional characters, give a glimpse into the intriguing cases handled by the firm. By dealing each case with humor and unexpected twists, they all successfully outwit their competitors.
‘Maamla Legal Hai’ certainly offers a refreshing take on the world of law, and the crew of lawyers include both idealistic rookies and cynical veterans. Drawing inspiration from real-life strange and unbelievable cases, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ promises to offer court proceedings with a playful take on democracy.
So, gear up to witness the shenanigans of the Patparganj District Court lawyers in ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, all set to premiere on 1 March, on Netflix.